Bosch Rexroth Africa welcomes new distributor

Bosch Rexroth Africa Development, a Bosch Rexroth Africa company, continues to grow the Group’s footprint in Africa by welcoming a new distributor.

The company, Blumaq Zambia, provides spare parts for the mining industry and entered into a distribution agreement with Bosch Rexroth Africa Development in February 2023.

Blumaq will supply the Group’s services and offerings across Zambia, which will include after sales service and support. Blumaq’s staff will be equipped to deliver these services efficiently through tailored training provided by Bosch Rexroth Africa’s renowned training department.

The services and product offerings will primarily be utilised in the mining sector and will involve the provision of mobile hydraulic solutions.

“The partnership with Blumaq gives Bosch Rexroth Africa the opportunity to broaden its service offering in the region through Blumaq’s pre-established presence,” said Bosch Rexroth Africa Development Manager, Lennox Joubert.

The agreement will be up for review in 2025.