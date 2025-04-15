The 2025 edition of the Africa CEO Forum will gather 2,000 CEOs, investors and public sector leaders from over 75 countries in Abidjan from May 12 – 13.

In a challenging global economic backdrop marked by rising protectionism, reduced development aid and high debt-serving costs, the Forum will tackle the prospect of a ‘New Deal’ to strengthen the relationship between governments and businesses in Africa.

It’s an agenda that reflects the urgent need for innovative approaches to development based on strong governance, incentive-based industrial policies, and reinforced trade integration.

April 15, 2025 (Paris, France): Taking place on May 12-13, the 12th Africa CEO Forum unfolds against a challenging global economic backdrop marked by rising protectionism, reduced development aidand high debt-serving costs. Yet growing opportunities for South-South trade and investment offer new opportunities for African businesses to expand and innovate across the African continent and beyond.

Organized by Jeune Afrique Media group and co-hosted and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Forum will bring together 2,000 business representatives and government leaders to drive actionable solutions to these challenges and opportunities. Under the theme “Can a New Deal Between State and Private Sector Deliver the Continent a Winning Hand?”, the forum will focus on optimizing public-private collaboration to advance sustainable development.

Discussions will center on three key pillars to that agenda: enhancing governance, refining public policies, and accelerating the AfCFTA. Through innovation and collaboration, the Forum aims to strengthen Africa’s economic position on the global stage.

Amir Ben Yahmed, President of the Africa CEO Forum, said:

“The current transactional environment gives Africa the ultimate incentive to remove the barriers still holding back its private sector, as no other alternative can match its adaptive speed, innovative capacity, and strategic agility. This is the core mission of the Africa CEO Forum, and we will continue to champion this vision together.”

Enhancing governance and accountability will be key to fostering a business-friendly environment, ensuring transparency, and enabling more effective decision-making. Public policies must be strategically designed to tackle Africa’s structural challenges, such as boosting value-added industries, promoting industrialization, and leveraging the continent’s energy and labor potential. Meanwhile, accelerating the implementation of the AfCFTA is critical to unlocking intra-African trade, improving infrastructure, and positioning the region as a stronger global economic player.

The Africa CEO Forum will serve as a platform for high-level debates, negotiations, and workshops, tackling topics such as AI-powered governance, the future of African energy, supply chain resilience, and the evolving role of local financing in an era where development aid is diminishing.

A major highlight of this year’s edition: The Great Debate – AfDB Presidential Candidates Go Head-to-Head

For the first time in the Forum’s history, the five official candidates for the presidency of the African Development Bank will face off in a high-stakes debate on the future of the continent’s leading financial institution. Moderated by The Africa Report’s Managing Editor, Nicholas Norbrook, this session will see contenders Amadou Hott, Sidi Ould Tah, Swazi Tshabalala, Mahamat Abbas Tolli, and Samuel Maimbo share their vision for Africa’s economic development. In a pivotal moment for the Bank and the continent, these candidates will outline their plans for industrialization, climate-aligned infrastructure, and private capital mobilization — offering a unique opportunity to witness leadership in the making.

“We are privileged to co-host the Africa CEO Forum for the fifth year — a partnership that reflects of our commitment to fostering a dynamic and forward-looking private sector in Africa”, said IFC’s Managing Director Makhtar Diop. “By advancing locally driven solutions and enhancing their investment readiness, we are working with Africa’s private sector leaders to pioneer new and sustainable models of progress.”

The Africa CEO Forum is the continent’s premier gathering, bringing together Africa’s top executives, global investors, and government leaders each year. In partnership with the IFC, this year’s flagship event will convene over 2,000 public and private sector decision-makers, including 900+ CEOs.

Confirmed attendees include : H.E. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Repubic of Ivory Coast; H.E Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal; H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana; H.E. Taye Atske-Selassie, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa; Robert Beugre Mambe, Prime Minister, Head of Government Republic of Côte d’Ivoire; Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa; Prime Minister United Republic of Tanzania; Amadou Oury Bah, Prime Minister, Head of government of the Republic of Guinea; H.E. Moktar Ould Diay, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania; Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of IFC; Sidi Ould Tah, President of BADEA; Serge Ekué, President of BOAD; Christel Heydemann, CEO of the Orange Group; Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, President of Access Holdings PLC; Samaila Zubairu, President & CEO of AFC; Philippe Labonne President of AGL; Soren TOFT, CEO of MSC; Thierry Hebraud, CEO of MCB; Aboubaker Omar Hadi, Chairman of DPFZA-GHIH; Stan Mittelman, CEO of Vivo Energy; Mathieu Friedberg, CEO of CEVA Logistics; Françoise Lombard, CEO of Proparco; Aïda Diarra, Senior VP and Head of Sub Saharan Africa of Visa; Abdou Diop, Managing Partner, Forvis Mazars Group; Fatoumata Sanogo, CEO of Petroci; Christian Stammkoetter, President Asia, Africa and Middle East of Danone…

Discover more : https://www.theafricaceoforum.com/forum-2025/en/speakers/