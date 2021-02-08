Caterpillar enhance mining equipment simulators’ sustainability

Caterpillar customers will now enjoy the latest simulator-based equipment training solutions courtesy of a new deal with ThoroughTec Simulation.

The development comes after a global cooperation agreement to help improve safety, boost productivity, increase machine availability and create more sustainable mining operations.

Under the agreement, Caterpillar Mining will recommend ThoroughTec Simulation as their approved supplier of mining equipment simulators. In turn, Caterpillar will provide ThoroughTec Simulation exclusive access to confidential Cat machine technical data and engineering expertise.

The deal will enable ThoroughTec to continue strengthening its capabilities as a leading global supplier of advanced mining equipment simulators.

ThoroughTec Simulation has been designing advanced, hi-fidelity training simulators for almost 25 years, during which time the company has grown into one of the world’s leading training technology organisations.

The company has deployed many hundreds of simulators around the globe and is the only ISO9001 simulator supplier in the mining industry.

Its latest, fifth generation, range of CYBERMINE simulators are extremely realistic and cater to both surface and underground operations.

ThoroughTec simulators are known for their value and fidelity. When combined with actual Cat machine data and operating characteristics, these simulators will significantly enhance the overall operator training experience.

Caterpillar Mining and ThoroughTec Simulation are committed to helping Caterpillar customers effectively train operators in the most efficient, safe and realistic way possible.

The agreement is a testament to both Caterpillar and ThoroughTec’s continued dedication to the health and safety of mining companies’ most important asset: their people.