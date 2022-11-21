CEC partners airing of World Cup matches

CEC has partnered with Diamond Television to air live Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches.

“So, what a time to be partnering with Diamond TV and be able to bring the World Cup to the many Zambians, including students, who now have the possibility to follow this World Cup,” said Owen Silavwe, CEC Managing Director, adding that the company is very passionate about football..

Diamond Television’s Chief Visionary Officer, Costa Mwansa, said partnerships and support from corporates such as CEC has made it possible for Diamond Television to acquire the rights to show the games, which is not an easy feat.

“We are just about the only local station to be awarded rights to air the games, and with only three days to go before the kickstart of this epic showpiece, which happens once every four years, I’m proud to say that we have on board four partners, that obviously include Copperbelt Energy Corporation, that have supported and enabled us to completely acquire the rights.

“I’m excited that we will be able to bring these games to the homes of many Zambians through the various platforms on which we broadcast,” Mwansa said.

The Diamond Television will air 28 live matches, starting from the group stage to the finals, to an audience of more than 4 million viewers on the different channels it broadcasts as well as its own and third-party digital platforms, including Channel 271 on DStv, Channel 99 on Gotv, Channel 110 on TopStar, DStv Now and Airtel TV apps.