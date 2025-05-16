Chrysos Secures Deal to Supply PhotonAssay Technology to Newmont’s Gold Operations

ASX-listed Chrysos Corporation has entered a master services agreement (MSA) with global miner Newmont Corporation to deploy its advanced PhotonAssay technology at Newmont’s gold sites worldwide. The first PhotonAssay unit will be installed at Newmont’s Ahafo mine in Ghana during the first half of the 2026 financial year, marking a significant step in modernising assay processes across Newmont’s portfolio.

Newmont, one of the world’s largest gold producers, mines approximately six million ounces annually across multiple countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Australia, Ghana, Argentina, Peru and Suriname.Under the MSA’s terms, which include an optional renewable five-year period, Chrysos will charge a fee per sample alongside a minimum monthly assay payment, aligning with its established commercial model.

PhotonAssay technology employs high-energy X-rays to provide fast, safe and environmentally friendly analysis of gold, silver, copper and other elements, delivering results in as little as two minutes.

Chrysos has already supplied PhotonAssay units to a range of mining projects across Australia, the UK, Africa, the US and Canada. Its client list includes industry leaders such as Barrick Mining Corporation, Agnico Eagle, Gold Fields, Newfound Gold, Novo Resources and MSALABS. Notably, MSALABS, a subsidiary of UK-based mining service provider Capital, is set to receive 21 PhotonAssay units this year through a global partnership with Chrysos.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chrysos, Dirk Treasure said, “We are pleased to see top- and mid-tier producers adopting our technology at their projects, a trend that will only accelerate as we continue to penetrate the global mining market.”