DRC Mining Community Prepares for June Big Bash in Lubumbashi as DRC Mining Week Returns

Welcome return of flagship mining event as DRC booms

It’s official, DRC Mining Week is back in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June, and to say that the industry is excited about its homecoming is an understatement. This long-running, award-winning and flagship expo and conference returns to the heart of the Copperbelt and the bustling mining hub of the DRC to celebrate the region’s unlimited resilience, successes and opportunities.

The event boasts longstanding and loyal support from many sector leaders, including ERG Africa, FBN Bank and Glencore, who are diamond sponsors, while Equity BCDC, Orange and Standard Bank are platinum plus sponsors. Other big names in industry that have partnered with DRC Mining Week in June include Ivanhoe Mines, the Cobalt Institute, USAID and Global Communities.

The largest expo and conference in the Copperbelt dedicated to the mining and industrial sector, DRC Mining Week will again gather some 600 mining executives from 80 mining houses and operators, 4000+ attendees, of which 70% will be international, more than 80 expert speakers, and the in- and outdoor exhibition will expect four country pavilions.

Anyone working in or for the mining and exploration sector, energy, professional equipment, machinery, transport and logistics, safety and security, construction, consulting and insurance should be in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June.

18 years and still going strong!

“The DRC Mining Week team is ready to put the ‘bash’ back into Lubumbashi!” joked the DRC Mining Week Event Director Patricia Kazaka. She is representative of the zest, energy and fun the organisers have become known for over the last 17 years of the event’s existence. “We cannot wait to open our doors again and welcome all our clients and partners back to the Karavia Hotel, and we know that everyone has really missed having the event live and onsite during the last two years” said Kazaka.

Despite maintaining an innovative digital series of virtual engagement for mining companies, investors and industry suppliers during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and hosting many exciting debates with major players in the DRC mining sector, the event organisers, the Vuka Group feel the time is right to return to Lubumbashi. “We are ready to have a live event again. All the safety protocols will be in place to ensure a valuable and safe experience for everyone to meet other delegates, attend presentations, workshops, networking functions and spend quality time on the expo floors,” confirmed Kazaka.

The who’s who in the sector who are part of DRC Mining Week’s conference programme include:

Louis Watum, President, Chamber of Mines, DRC

H.E. Jacques Kyabula Katwe Governor of Haut Katanga, DRC

H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi, Minister of Mines, DRC

Amedeo Anniciello, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Bank, DRC

Marie-Chantal Kaninda, Head of Corporate Affairs, Glencore, DRC

Rene Monzambe, Executive and Regional Manager, Vodacom Congo, DRC

Amanda Zaina Matenda, Mine Planning Services and Support Lead- EMEA, Hexagon Mining, South Africa

The programme will address topical issues and challenges in the sector, as well as give the mining houses, operators and industry suppliers the opportunity to share project updates and success stories. The South African Department of Trade, Industry and Competition as well as the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy have already confirmed their return to DRC Mining Week with country pavilions.

The themes for the conference programme include:

Day 1: Power & Energy Pre-Event Forum & Official Opening (Wednesday, 1 June 2022):

09h00: Power & Energy Pre-Event Forum

– The race for sustainable power supply: Progress reports from current and upcoming projects

– Off grid: Diversifying the energy mix and relooking at DRC operating models to maximise local production

14h00: Official opening of DRC Mining Week

– Collaboration to build a resilient and sustainable mining industry in the DRC

Day 2: (Thursday, 2 June 2022):

Collaboration to build a resilient and sustainable mining industry in the DRC

Junior Mining Forum: Exploration and investment opportunities in DRC

Battery metals: Is the DRC ready to harness the green transition?

CEO Roundtable (by invitation only)

Women in Mining: Paving the way for inclusivity in the sector

Financing the sector: What are the options for local companies?

From mines to market: Transforming raw materials into end products in Africa

Day 3 (Friday, 3 June 2022):

Beyond borders: Increasing intra-regional and international trade with the DRC

The Era of Smart Mines: Is the DRC mining market ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Insurance: Mining risk and Responsible mining

Other activities at the event include the welcome cocktail function, daily networking functions during the day and after hours, a golf day, the Women in Mining Lunch (by invitation only) and site visits.

DRC Mining Week is organised by The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include Enlit Africa, Nigeria Mining Week, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.