Electra Mining Africa offer latest technologies

Organisers of the annual mining Electra Mining Africa are optimistic the event will offer participants an opportunity to discover new tools, and gain insights that can propel business forward.

Slated for next month in South Africa, the annual mining platform promises to connect top-tier exhibitors and experts in the industry.

The event comes on the backdrop of the mining, industrial, and electrical sectors evolving rapidly, and businesses looking for innovative solutions to stay ahead.

“Electra Mining Africa is where you’ll find the latest technologies, products, and services that can help you meet this growing demand,” said the organisers.

The event offers a unique lineup of free-to-attend seminars, over 950 exhibitors, and product demonstrations designed to keep attending individuals at the forefront of industry innovation.

According to organisers, Electra Mining Africa is your gateway to discovering the latest industry trends, connecting with key players, and driving your business forward.

Now incorporating Local South African Manufacturing Expo, the event will also host the second edition of the successful Local Southern African Manufacturing Expo alongside Electra Mining Africa in September 2024.

Electra Mining Africa also offers co-located shows together with Elenex Africa, Automation Expo, PowerEX and the Transport Expo.