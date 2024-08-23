WMI to host seminar on critical minerals, technology

Wits Mining Institute (WMI) will next week host a seminar on critical minerals and technology. Slated for to be held at Wits University on 29 and 30 August 2024, the will focus on 21st century mining technology and a WMI exhibition.

The seminar is expected to attract line-up from industry and academia, the seminar will be held under the banner: ‘Curious Frontiers: Merging Knowledge, Innovation, Data and Minerals for Sustainable Change’

According to the University, highlights will be a keynote speech by Alex Fenn, Head of Innovation at Sibanye-Stillwater, followed by Deloitte Partner Jayne Mammatt addressing emerging sustainability trends defining the mining sector.

Justin Westcott, Chief Technology Officer of Datagr8, will talk about digital integration in mining, and Accenture’s Technology Executive Iyer Mogisen will discuss lessons learnt in cybersecurity, a growing risk for the modernising mining industry.

Ahsan Mahboob, Head of the Sibanye-Stillwater Digital Laboratory (DigiMine) at WMI, will give a talk on the latest digital technologies.

As part of the proceedings, a high level panel discussion on digital technologies and cybersecurity will feature experts from the Mandela Mining Precinct, Sibanye-Stillwater, Smart Mining SA, Cybarete and the WMI. During the first afternoon, delegates will be able to visit the WMI exhibition, as well as attend a talk on sustainability in mining by Exxaro Innovation Lead for Operations Pogiso Mthimunye.

The keynote of day two will be presented by DRD Gold Chief Executive Officer Niel Pretorius, followed by a panel discussion on integrated critical raw materials research. This panel will include respected voices from Wits University, Mintek, the Minerals Council South Africa, ERM and Amira Global.

Experts from the Mandela Mining Precinct and the University of Pretoria will deliver and present the ESG Impacts Lens Dashboard, and how it assesses socio-economic transformation and the impacts of automation and change.

Other talks and demonstrations will include specialists addressing novel approaches to integrated mining, software in mining, and drilling navigation systems. On the final afternoon, delegates can gain further insights into related research and technological advancements in these fields by taking part in the hosted visit to the DigiMine.