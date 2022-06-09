Home / News / ERB grants approval for CEC, ZESCO bulk supply agreement

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has granted regulatory approval of the new bulk supply agreement (BSA) to be entered into between CEC and ZESCO Limited (ZESCO).

According to CEC this follows the initialing of the BSA by CEC and ZESCO on 6 April 2022, an application for regulatory approval was lodged with the ERB in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Electricity Act, 2019.

Therefore the Board advises that the ERB has granted its approval of the BSA, paving way for CEC and ZESCO to proceed to sign the agreement.

The new BSA is a successor to the previous agreement that expired on 31 March 2020. It anchors the commercial terms for the mutual provision of services between CEC and ZESCO.

