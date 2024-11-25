FQM commence distribution of farming season inputs

Canadian-based mining and metals company whose principal activities include mineral exploration, development and mining – First Quantum Minerals, though its subsidiary Trident have officially launched the distribution of farming inputs for the 2024/2025 farming season, reaffirming the company’s commitment to strengthening agriculture and enhancing food security in the country.

The initiative, valued at $2 million, will benefit over 5,000 farmers across North-Western Province with essential inputs and technical support to address the challenges of climate change and promote sustainable farming practices.

The launch ceremony, held in Kalumbila District, was officiated by The Minister of Health Elijah Muchima commended FQM for its significant contribution to Zambia’s food security, stating: “This initiative by First Quantum Minerals is a vital pillar in the fight against food insecurity. By empowering farmers with the resources they need, FQM is playing a key role in strengthening agricultural resilience and driving rural development.”

The initiative will see each farmer receive two 50kg bags of basal dressing (Compound D) fertilizer, two 50kg bags of top dressing (Urea) fertiliser, and a 10kg bag of maize seed. In addition to these inputs, FQM provides ongoing conservation farming training, equipping farmers with the skills to enhance yields despite changing weather patterns.

FQM Trident Assistant General Manager Frederic Wouters reiterated the company’s commitment to sustainability: “At First Quantum Minerals, we believe in empowering communities to become self-reliant. By providing farming inputs and technical support, we are not only addressing immediate food security needs but also investing in the long-term sustainability of agriculture in North-Western Province.”

The 2024/2025 farming season programme also extends to schools, with 40 institutions receiving inputs including basal and top-dressing fertilisers, soya beans, groundnuts, and maize seeds. This support aims to bolster school feeding programmes while generating additional income for schools to improve learning conditions.

This initiative underscores FQM’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, aligning with national efforts to combat food insecurity and empower rural communities through sustainable development practices.