FQM commits to fair distribution of benefits to local communities

First Quantum Minerals has said that people and communities neighbouring Sentinel Mine should benefit from equitable distribution of benefits such as employment, business development, education, training and community investment for the long term,

First Quantum believes that it makes strategic business sense to involve local communities and other relevant stakeholders in its business.

“Sentinel Mine strives for relationships based on transparency, mutual trust and respect. We recognise that our activities and corporate behaviour affect stakeholders, local communities, their culture and how they use resources for building resilience to shocks,” said Sentinel Mine’s Trident Foundation’s community affairs manager Joseph Ngwira.

Speaking at a media engagement meeting, Mr Ngwira said that the company had made it a top priority to build strong partnerships to improve the livelihoods of communities affected by its operation and achieve best practice to improve health and education standards, local business development, employment creation, and the environment.

During the two-day information-sharing meeting, the mining firm shared comprehensive updates on environmental, mining, training, recruitment and community development activities.

First Quantum has spent over US$100 million on its sustainability and community development programmes to improve the health and the quality of life for its employees, their families and their immediate communities.

“The vision of the company is to actively work towards sustainable, transparent, and responsible economic and social development, by positively contributing to supply chain development and capacity building for businesses within the host communities of the mine.

“We also strive to ensure local contractors can provide safe, reliable and competitive goods and services to our operations; and work with communities to identify community investment opportunities that are sustainable,” he explained.

First Quantum aligned its community initiatives with every one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a move that puts the mining giant at the forefront of best practice in private sector social investment locally and globally.

Through its Trident Foundation in Kalumbila and Kansanshi Foundation in Solwezi, the company has stepped up its campaign to end poverty, fight inequality, and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind in the communities where it operates.