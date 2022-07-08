FQM continue with its copper mine expansion at Kansanshi, order for two enormous horizontal grinding mills

For its copper mine expansion at Kansanshi in Zambia, First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has given Metso Outotec an order for two enormous horizontal grinding mills.

The delivery from Metso Outotec features two Planet Positive PremierTM grinding mills, the largest Premier grinding mills the company has ever delivered, with a combined installed power of 50 MW.

The Metso Outotec MegalinerTM and Metso Outotec metallic mill lining, as well as a high-performance discharge system, will be installed in the ball mill and the SAG mill, respectively, to meet the demands for efficient and quick replacement of the lining systems and to guarantee a long wear life, the company said.

FQM’s Kansanshi mine, located near Solwezi in the North-western Province of Zambia, is among the largest copper mines in the world and the largest in Africa.

First Quantum Minerals is currently working on its further expansion (the Kansanshi S3 Expansion), which includes a standalone 25 Mt/y processing plant that will increase copper production substantially.

Once the expansion is completed, copper production from Kansanshi is expected to average approximately 250,000 t/y for the remaining life of the mine to 2044.

The Premier horizontal grinding mills are customisable solutions built on state-of-the-art grinding mill technology, process expertise, and design capability, Metso Outotec says. The Premier horizontal grinding mills are engineered to “excel and create vast possibilities” for customers and applications.