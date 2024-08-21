FQM maintains commitment to energy sustainability

Dependable, affordable, and sustainable energy is essential for the mining sector, and by extension the development of the nation, First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has told experts at the Energy Forum for Africa Conference in Lusaka.

Stakeholders from the public and private sector engaged in vital discussions regarding the future of Zambia’s energy sector at the event, of which FQM was a sponsor.

The mining company maintained its commitment to Zambia’s energy sustainability, with its Infrastructure Lead for Zambia Jed Goldstein stating: “First Quantum Minerals recognises that the future of Zambia’s development is closely tied to the sustainability and resilience of its energy sector. As the largest copper and nickel miner in Zambia, our operations are deeply integrated into the local economy, and we understand that dependable, affordable, and sustainable energy is essential not only for our industry but also for the nation.”

With Zambia currently facing temporary energy deficits due to the El Niño-induced drought affecting hydropower generation, FQM emphasised the importance of collaboration between the private sector, ZESCO, and the government in the development and realisation of sustainable energy solutions to ensure that Zambia’s energy sector can meet the needs of its population and industrial sectors.

Goldstein delivered two presentations at the conference. The first, “Global Energy Policies and Their Implications for Africa,” explored how Zambia could leverage global best practices to reform its energy sector.

The second presentation focused on FQM’s strategic initiatives to strengthen Zambia’s energy infrastructure in which he detailed the company’s landmark Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with ZESCO and FQM’s planned energy offtake for a 430 MW solar and wind project led by TotalEnergies and Chariot. These initiatives are designed to enhance grid reliability and support Zambia’s expanding industrial base, which is crucial for sustaining the country’s economic growth momentum.

FQM’s participation in the conference further highlighted the critical role of copper and nickel in the global energy transition.

“With the growing emphasis on renewable energy and the electrification of economies, the copper and nickel we produce here in Zambia are indispensable resources. For instance, an electric vehicle requires approximately four times more copper than a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle, and a single wind turbine can require up to 4.7 tonnes of copper,” said Goldstein.

“First Quantum Minerals is committed to supporting Zambia’s long-term growth as demonstrated through the group’s substantial investment of over US$1.25 billion in the S3 expansion at our Kansanshi mine, which not only expands production but also extends the mine’s life for decades to come. With leadership from the Ministry of Energy and ZESCO, and by working together, we can build a more resilient energy sector that secures Zambia’s energy future,” he continued.

Kelvin Bwalya, energy efficiency lead at FQM’s Trident operation, participated in a panel discussion on sustainable mining practices aligned with global decarbonization goals.

He highlighted how awareness programmes, load management strategies, and small-scale projects focused on reducing consumption have helped FQM’s Trident operation save 2 GWh of energy in just six months.

Considering the present energy crisis, Bwalya stressed FQM’s commitment to incorporating energy efficiency into its sustainable mining operations.