FQM reinforces commitment to local manufacturing capacity growth

The Vice President Mutale Nalumango has commended First Quantum Minerals’ (FQM) resolute stance on promoting long-term local economic and social development.

The applause comes after FQM reinforced its commitment towards capacity strengthening of the nation’s manufacturing sector during the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) Mining Local Content conference in Kitwe.

“When local content (Zambian participation) is limited, sustainability becomes difficult. It is through increasing local participation by our citizens in the mining value chain that we can create local jobs, build local expertise and stimulate other sectors of the economy.

“This is how we develop, thereby ensuring that the benefits of the mining sector are broadly shared among our people.”

The mining giant determined to develop local capacity, alongside its operations through industry collaborations and by working with local communities for improved livelihoods,

The VP further appealed to “all stakeholders to work together in implementing and strengthening the proudly Zambian Campaign which is poised to contribute to the development of value chains for local content utilisation.”

This year’s conference theme ‘Catalysing Progress: Local Solutions for Sustainable Mining Development in Zambia 60 Years Post Independence’ brought together key stakeholders from the mining sector, government, civil society, and the private sector to discuss strategies to maximise local content in Zambia’s mining value chain.

FQM’s sponsorship of the Manufacturing Month further underscores its dedication to the development of Zambia’s economy, particularly through job creation, local procurement, and community development initiatives.

As one of the largest private sector employers in Zambia, FQM has consistently prioritised the engagement of local suppliers to stimulate economic growth and reduce the country’s reliance on imports.

FQM Zambia Country Manager Dr. Godwin Beene said that in 2023 alone, 88 percent of the mine’s procurement spend – amounting to approximately US$1.6 billion – was directed towards nationally registered suppliers, reflecting the company’s ongoing contributions to building a stronger, more resilient economy.

“Our approach to local content aligns closely with the Zambian Government’s Industrialisation and Job Creation Strategy. By prioritising local procurement, we aim to contribute to the broader national goals of industrial growth and job creation, ensuring that the benefits of our operations are felt widely across the country,” he said.

He further noted that the success of local content policies depends on their ability to foster genuine value creation and should aim to develop tangible economic benefits rather than just shift profits from foreign companies to local intermediaries.

Initiatives such as the Kalumbila Multi-Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ), located near FQM’s Trident mine are key to creating a conducive environment for local manufacturers to thrive and contribute to Zambia’s broader economic development. The Kalumbila MFEZ is well positioned to benefit from regional transport linkages and significant investments.

Despite the challenges that increasing local content presented such as limited partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), lack of skills, and logistics, Dr Beene noted this was not unusual nor insurmountable. With government, industry, and local businesses working together to address the challenges, it would unlock further opportunities for Zambian suppliers.

The mining firm proceeded to announce a six-week secondment of a ZAM representative to FQM’s Trident and Kansanshi operations as well as a collaboration with the Zambia Bureau of Standards, to build capacity within Zambia’s manufacturing sector and ensure its collaboration with local businesses leads to meaningful contributions to the country’s economic development.

FQM’s Infrastructure Lead for Zambia Jed Goldstein explained that the initiatives would provide invaluable insights into FQM’s procurement processes, evaluation criteria, and ongoing efforts to promote local content within its operations.

“The company is actively collaborating with ZAM and the Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZAB) to establish new frameworks that align local manufacturing standards with the global requirements of Zambia’s mining industry. This partnership is aimed at equipping Zambian manufacturers with the tools and knowledge to compete on an international level, ensuring sustainable economic growth for the country,” he said.

The mining firm believes that by investing in local businesses and communities, it can contribute to Zambia’s long-term socio-economic development, creating a future where all Zambians can thrive.

FQM’s local content strategy not only supports the national objectives aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth in Zambia through responsible local procurement and meaningful partnerships but also, in the development of a robust local manufacturing sector capable of meeting both domestic and international demands.