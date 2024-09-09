Kansanshi Copper Mine Production Surges 30% in First Half of 2024

Lusaka, Zambia – Canadian-listed mining giant First Quantum Minerals (FQM)’s Kansanshi copper mine has witnessed a significant production boost in the first half of 2024. Copper output has surged by approximately 30 percent compared to the same period last year, signaling a positive trend for the Zambian mining sector.

According to official statistics obtained by the Zambian Business Times (ZBT), the Kansanshi mine produced a total of 8,465 metric tons of copper from January to June 2024. This marks a substantial increase from the 6,335 metric tons produced during the same period in 2023.

The monthly breakdown of production reveals a consistent upward trajectory. Kansanshi produced 9,435 metric tons in January, 9,384 metric tons in February, 14,045 metric tons in March, 14,354 metric tons in April, 16,595 metric tons in May, and 16,595 metric tons in June.

When compared to the corresponding months in 2023, the production increase becomes even more apparent. In January 2023, Kansanshi produced 10,033 metric tons, followed by 7,815 metric tons in February, 10,830 metric tons in March, 8,688 metric tons in April, 12,102 metric tons in May, and 13,864 metric tons in June.

“We are very pleased with the performance of the Kansanshi mine in the first half of 2024,” said a spokesperson for First Quantum Minerals. “The increased production is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, as well as the continued investment in our operations.”

The surge in copper production at Kansanshi is a welcome development for Zambia, a country heavily reliant on mining for its economic growth. Copper is Zambia’s largest export, and the increased production is expected to boost the country’s foreign exchange earnings and contribute to economic development.

However, the mining industry also faces challenges, including fluctuations in global commodity prices and the need for sustainable practices. As Kansanshi and other Zambian mines continue to expand their operations, it is essential to balance economic growth with environmental protection and social responsibility.

The 30 percent increase in copper production at Kansanshi mine is a positive indicator for the Zambian mining sector. As the country strives to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on mining, the continued growth of the mining industry remains crucial.