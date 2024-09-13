Sinotruk signs up for Futuroad Expo 2024

Sinotruk, one of the world’s leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers, has become the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to announce its participation at Futuroad Expo 2024.

The Chinese truck giant looks to expand its presence in the South African market at the event slated for the 19th to 21st of November at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Michael Man, Country Manager for Sinotruk in South Africa, is enthusiastic about the company’s debut at Futuroad 2024.

“We want to expand our brand and give South African operators different options. This is the first time we’ve participated in the Futuroad Expo. It’s the perfect platform for visitors to learn more about us,” he says.

Futuroad Expo is Africa’s most comprehensive, international trade fair for the truck, bus and commercial vehicle sectors.

Sinotruk’s decision to attend Futuroad comes at a crucial time for the company.

Despite being the market leader on the wider African continent, with over 41,000 units sold last year, Sinotruk has had a limited presence in South Africa.

Man explains, “Previously, we did very little marketing in South Africa. As a result, many operators in South Africa don’t know about Sinotruk and our brand.”

Futuroad 2024 provides Sinotruk with a unique opportunity to showcase its latest products and technologies to the South African market.

Man revealed that Sinotruk will be showcasing its new C9H Sitrak tractor at the event, which is available in various configurations, including 4×2 and 6×4, with power outputs ranging from 320 kW to 403 kW. The company also has electric, LNG and CNG versions of this model, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable transport solutions.

Sinotruk’s participation in the Futuroad Expo is in line with its broader strategy to establish a stronger foothold in the South African market. Currently, the company’s trucks are distributed by Alpine Truck and Bus, CFAO and MB Truck City, which together cover the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Limpopo and Free State provinces.

The Chinese truck manufacturer is also exploring the possibility of local assembly in South Africa. Hinting at future plans, Man says: “We are looking for the right partner for local assembly. Of course, it’s possible that we could build our own assembly plant in South Africa in the future, like other OEMs.”

As the first truck OEM to commit to Futuroad 2024, Sinotruk is setting a precedent that could encourage other truck manufacturers to follow suit. The company’s participation is expected to generate significant interest from industry stakeholders, fleet operators and potential customers.

“Futuroad Expo 2024 promises to be a landmark event for the truck, bus and commercial vehicle industry in South Africa, and Sinotruk’s presence will add considerable weight to its significance. As the industry looks to the future of transport, Sinotruk’s showcase of advanced technologies and sustainable solutions is likely to be a major drawcard for attendees,” said Michael Dehn, Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa.