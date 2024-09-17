Wacker Neuson Breaks New Ground with Next-Generation Rammers

Johannesburg, South Africa – Wacker Neuson, a global leader in light and compact equipment, has unveiled its latest generation of 4-stroke rammers, the BS62-4 and BS68-4. These new models represent a significant advancement in rammer technology, continuing the company’s legacy of innovation.

“Wacker Neuson has a long history of pioneering compaction technology,” said Stefan le Roux, Sales Manager for Wacker Neuson South and Sub-Saharan Africa. “From our early electric rammers to the introduction of 4-stroke technology, we’ve always been at the forefront of the industry.”

The BS62-4 and BS68-4 rammers offer a range of improvements, including enhanced performance, improved operator comfort, and reduced environmental impact. The 4-stroke engines are more fuel-efficient and produce fewer emissions than previous models. The rammers are also designed to be easier to handle and maintain.

“These new rammers are perfect for the most demanding construction projects,” said Le Roux. “They are powerful, durable, and easy to use.”

Wacker Neuson is confident that the BS62-4 and BS68-4 rammers will be a success in the South African market. The company has a strong presence in the country and is committed to providing its customers with the best possible products and services.

“We are excited to bring these new rammers to the South African market,” said Le Roux. “We believe that they will be a valuable asset to contractors and construction companies.”

Key features of the BS62-4 and BS68-4 rammers:

Powerful 4-stroke engines

Improved operator comfort

Reduced emissions

Enhanced durability

Easy to maintain

The BS62-4 and BS68-4 rammers are now available through authorized Wacker Neuson dealers across South Africa.