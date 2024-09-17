Atlas Copco Unveils New Energy Recovery System: A Win-Win for Industry and the Environment

Atlas Copco, a global leader in sustainable productivity solutions, has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation with the launch of its new energy recovery system. This groundbreaking technology harnesses the wasted heat generated by air compressors, transforming it into a valuable resource that can significantly reduce energy consumption and environmental impact.

Air compressors are essential for countless manufacturing and processing operations, but they are also notorious for their energy consumption. A staggering 94% of the energy used by an air compressor is converted into heat, which is typically lost to the atmosphere. Atlas Copco’s energy recovery system, however, captures this wasted heat and redirects it for productive use within the plant.

“Our ER 90-900 energy recovery systems offer businesses a unique opportunity to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint,” said JC Lombard, Business Line Manager for the Oil-free Air Division at Atlas Copco Compressor Technique. “By reusing the recovered heat for applications such as hot water supply, space heating, or industrial processes, operators can significantly lower their energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

The ER 90-900 systems are designed to work seamlessly with Atlas Copco’s GA oil-injected and water-cooled, oil-free air compressors. These compact and user-friendly units are easy to install and maintain, with a dedicated connection kit that simplifies the integration process. Customers can choose between stainless steel or copper coolers, depending on their specific needs.

Atlas Copco’s energy recovery system offers a multitude of benefits for businesses. In addition to reducing energy costs and environmental impact, it can also improve profitability and help companies comply with increasingly stringent sustainability regulations.

“Our highly skilled technicians can assess a customer’s compressor setup and provide a detailed analysis of the potential energy savings,” explained Lombard. “This allows businesses to make informed decisions and incorporate energy recovery into their long-term sustainability plans.”

As industries worldwide strive to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their bottom line, Atlas Copco’s energy recovery system offers a practical and effective solution. By transforming wasted heat into a valuable resource, this innovative technology is poised to revolutionize the way businesses operate and contribute to a more sustainable future.