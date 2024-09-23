Caterpillar demonstrates new automated energy transfer solution

…for battery electric large mining trucks

Caterpillar Inc. showcased a new solution to support battery electric truck charging – the Cat® Automated Energy Transfer System (Cat AETS).

The company successfully demonstrated this new technology for customers at its Tucson Proving Ground in Green Valley, Arizona.

Cat AETS utilizes robotics, robust vision systems and controls to fully automate the connection between a battery electric machine and a two- to six-megawatt stationary charger.

The system replaces the manual process of mine site personnel connecting and disconnecting a charger from a battery electric machine.

Cat AETS enhances mine site safety by removing site personnel directly from the machine charging process, facilitating a more fully autonomous site operation. Automating the charging process can also reduce downtime and improve consistency and reliability of the machine charging process.

“When it comes to meeting production goals, every second matters on our customers’ mine sites. Through our advancements in mining technology and automation, our repeatable processes enhance machine reliability and ultimately reduce downtime.

“Caterpillar is proud to offer the solutions that create benefits for the battery electric machine charging process,” said Caterpillar Senior Vice President, Greg Hepler.

Cat AETS is a complementary offering to the company’s recently announced Cat Dynamic Energy Transfer system (Cat DET).

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.