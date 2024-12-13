Glencore reinforce commitment to DRC

Glencore reinforced its commitment to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its people, particularly the communities where Glencore’s operations, Mutanda Mining (MUMI) and Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) operate.

Gary Nagle, Glencore Chief Executive Officer met with President Félix Tshisekedi and Prime Minister Judith Suminwa, Prime Minister of the DRC, cement its relations with the country.

Glencore has been present in the DRC since 2007 and employs more than 17 000 employees and contractors. For 2023, through its KCC and MUMI operations, Glencore paid USD 923 million in taxes, royalties and other obligations to the DRC government.

To date, Glencore has invested over USD 8 billion in the DRC and contributed more than USD 100 million in social development through its Cahier des Charges and corporate social investment projects.

Nagle was accompanied by Anne Edwards, Head of Glencore Corporate Affairs, Marie-Chantal Kaninda, President of Glencore DRC and Mark Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Glencore Copper Africa.