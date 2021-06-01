Infratel woos companies

Zambian companies have been encouraged to take advantage of Infratel’s telecommunications and ICT Infrastructure services to market and expand their businesses.

Company CEO Freelance Bwalya said Infratel boosts of 1261 towers dotted in all provinces as well as other ICT equipment that was accessible to businesses including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Noting that Infratel prides itself with unique global data certifications, Mr Bwalya said by using the company’s services, clients were assured Infratel would maintain information security which was among concerns for today’s organisations.

Infratel’s facilities, he added, had been tested in as far as implementing best practices for identifying and managing risks when it comes to data protection.

The CEO who was speaking during a media breakfast at the company’s head office in Lusaka on Thursday, said Infratel was positioning itself as digital partner of choice. .

“We want to position ourselves as a digital partner of choice. The board and management are committed to strategically attain the goal to effectively respond to the needs of consumers and concerns of stakeholders,” Mr Bwalya told journalists from various media organisations present.

Companies using Infratel’s infrastructure include Airtel, MTN Zambia and Zamtel. Others are radio stations, internet service providers, and various television stations.

Mr Bwalya also encouraged local companies that are using foreign domains to host their websites and to store data to consider using Infratel infrastructure as it was capable of providing quality and globally certified services.

He was of the view that storing data locally as opposed to foreign domains was advantageous as not only was it easy to regulate usage of data but easy for clients to access data without restrictions.

“Localising storage of data also helps the ICT sector to grow and also helps companies to analyze how consumers are reacting to products and trends in various sectors of the economy,” Mr Bwalya said.

He stated that with the fluctuating exchange rate, the cost of hosting websites outside the country had doubled and advised against the practice especially that it was cheaper doing so locally.

“Time for hosting website elsewhere is gone, Infratel is located on Zambian soil, so let us bring data where it can easily be accessed. We operate 24/7 and clients will be guaranteed of protection.”

He said Infratel was the only telecoms company with three data centres in the country, adding the company was “among few countries in the southern African region with global data centre certifications”.

On the newly enacted Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill, Mr Bwalya said the bill would make it mandatory for companies to start storing their data locally.

He also said company was well-equipped to protect itself and clients from cyber-attacks, stressing “we always want to be two steps ahead as we don’t want to be taken by surprise by cyber criminals”.

Infratel’s products and services offered include email services, domain hosting, domain registration cyber security solutions modern data architecture and connectivity to other countries.

