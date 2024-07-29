Kagem awarded prestigious safety award

The Mines Safety Department has awarded Kagem Mining for its exceptional achievement of 7,580,144 lost time injury (LTI)-free hours.

According to the company, the landmark accomplishment underscores the emerald mine’s unwavering commitment to strive for workplace safety, employees’ well-being, responsible mining practices and operational excellence.

LTI refers to any injury sustained by an employee that results in a loss of productive work time. In the mining industry, maintaining a low LTI rate is crucial and challenging due to the nature of the work environment. Achieving LTI-free hours signifies that a company has successfully implemented and adhered to rigorous safety protocols, ensuring the well-being of its workforce and minimising disruptions to operations.

The award ceremony was held in Kitwe and attended by key figures in the mining industry, government officials, union representatives, Lufwanyama local authority representatives, namely: the Lufwanyama’s District Commissioner, Justin Mwalikwa, the Kagem Mining Limited Chairman, Dr. Sixtus Mulenga, the Chief Inspector of Mines at the Mines Safety Department, Lubinda Kamutumwa, the Kagem Mining Limited Board Director, Boniface Mutale, the Mine Workers’ Union of Zambia representative, Mr George Mumba, the President of the National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW), Mr Saul Simujika, and the Lufwanyama Council Chairperson, Annie Kapandula.

The Chief Inspector of Mines, Lubinda Kamutumwa said: “I extend my deepest gratitude to Kagem for their exemplary dedication to safety. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of every member of the Kagem team. Looking forward, I believe that Kagem will continue to set the standard for safety in the mining industry.”

Kagem’s Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality (SHEQ) department has a notable history of achievements. In 2023, Kagem became the first company in Africa to be certified to the Environmental Social and Governance Clarity Platform, reflecting its commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices.

Kagem’s Chairman, Dr. Sixtus Mulenga, said “This achievement is not just a number; it represents the dedication, hard work, and commitment to safety by every member of the Kagem team. The certification we are about to receive from the Mines Safety Department is a testament to our steadfast commitment to safety and health. It is a recognition that every employee, every safety protocol, and every hour of hard work has contributed to making Kagem a beacon of safety excellence in the mining industry.”

Zambia’s mining regulation 1601(4) requires that “the manager shall ensure that, on the form prescribed in sub-regulation (5), notice is given to the Chief Inspector of any accident in which any person injured is incapacitated from performing his usual work for more than three days, excluding the day of the accident but including weekends or official holidays”.

The award from the Mines Safety Department highlights Kagem’s role as a leader in the mining industry, setting new standards for safety and operational excellence. As Kagem celebrates this achievement, the company remains dedicated to further enhancing its safety protocols and maintaining its position as a model for responsible mining practices.

The Lufwanyama’s District Commissioner, Justin Mwalikwa, said: “This remarkable milestone is a testament to your dedication, hard work, and commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards. Your efforts not only ensure the safety and well-being of your employees, but also significantly contribute to the overall development and prosperity of Lufwanyama district.”

In 2022, Kagem, which is owned 75 percent by Gemfields and 25 percent by the government’s Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), achieved certifications for ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System, and ISO 9001 Quality Management System. Earlier milestones include achieving 3,599,678 LTI-free hours in 2015 and 3,127,934 LTI-free hours in 2014.