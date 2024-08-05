SKF Inspires Future Engineers at UJ Open Day

SKF Group, a global leader in the bearing industry, recently made a significant impact on aspiring engineers at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) by participating in the institution’s esteemed Student Career Open Day. The event, organized by the SaiMechE (South African Institution of Mechanical Engineering) student chapter, provided a platform for students to explore career paths, engage with industry leaders, and learn about cutting-edge technologies.

SKF’s involvement proved invaluable, as the company shared in-depth knowledge about the critical role of bearings in modern engineering. “It was a day of discovery and innovation that inspired students, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in their future careers,” said Simphiwe Siwela, SKF Territory Sales Engineer – Gauteng / North-West.

Students were captivated by the intricacies of bearings and their applications across diverse industries. Furthermore, SKF shed light on the transformative power of connected technologies, demonstrating how they are revolutionizing maintenance and performance optimization. “Students were particularly fascinated by the real-world applications of these technologies,” explained Siwela.

Interactive sessions allowed students to gain hands-on experience with SKF’s latest products and solutions, bridging the gap between theory and practice. The opportunity to network with industry professionals, including SKF representatives, provided invaluable career guidance and insights into potential career paths.

“This event underlines the importance of industry-academic collaboration,” said Siwela. “The tremendous enthusiasm shown by the students is a testament to the endless possibilities within the engineering space. We were encouraged by their eagerness to learn and engage.”

SKF’s participation in the Student Career Open Day reinforces the company’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineers and driving innovation in the industry.