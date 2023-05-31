Keeping up with its culture of proximity to customers and markets, Grupel is expected to attend two important events in Africa, this Summer.

The Portuguese manufacturer and seller of gensets and electric engineering projects is set to participate in both the Africa Energy Forum 2023 (Kenya, June 20th to 23rd) and FILDA (Angola, July 18th to 22nd).

With an experience of more than 45 years providing energy solutions for numerous applications, Grupel has been working in Africa for around the last 20. The company’s presence in the continent started when their power generators were chosen to support the energy needs of the first telecommunications projects in the PALOP countries. As of today, Grupel has provided solutions for many other sectors, like water treatment facilities, power plants or mining sites.

In the hopes of showing their most recent projects and plans of innovation, Grupel’s team expects to meet with important players and industry leaders, expanding their contact list of business partners.

An added value proposition

Complying with international quality standards, including ISO9011, ISO14001 and CE-marking, Grupel’s virtue is recognized in more than 70 countries around the world. This comes mainly from the proven quality of Grupel’s products’ components, supplied by renowned brands, including its own. Furthermore, another one of the brand’s key values is its focus on the customer, as Grupel provides tailor-made solutions adjusted to the most demanding requirements from clients and site conditions.

Innovation and Product development

In addition to offering customized and reliable solutions to meet specific energy needs, Grupel is working on the generation of renewable energy, with the development of hybrid systems of low-emission generators with solar panels, wind turbines and BESS battery banks. Furthermore, the company is increasingly investing in the use of cleaner fuels, such as biofuels and natural gas, making its operations more sustainable.

Strengthening ties with Africa

Africa’s industrialization is rising and dependent on mining products, fuels and agricultural produce. Moreover, the demand for energy is set to grow exponentially in the continent, while some countries still experience outages and loadshedding, that cost around 2% of their GDP. Thus, gensets play a fundamental role, as they guarantee a stable supply to power plants, WWTPs, infrastructure complexes, mining sites, oil & gas units, or renewable systems. Grupel’s vision for the continent is to act as a key supplier of reliable energy solutions that can help sustain and develop essential activities.