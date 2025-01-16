KSB offers expert-designed pumps for harsh slurries.

KSB designs and manufacture solutions for a variety of mining water applications. Our pumps are used for water supply, water recovery and water treatment, including sewage and process water treatment as well as sludge dewatering. When it comes to dewatering systems, our components and services enable reliable groundwater lowering in open pit dewatering, underground drainage and borehole drainage applications.

Our vast product portfolio includes submersible pumps, dewatering pumps, borehole pumps and process water pumps other process pumps, so you’ll always find the right product for your needs. Custom-engineered solutions are also available to enable ultimate efficiency and lower operating costs. Additionally, as a premier supplier of complete pump sets, we can help you homogenise your pump landscape and streamline your maintenance processes. The result: rugged, hassle-free solutions from a single source – backed by the best service in the industry.

Safe and efficient operation in the mining industry requires highly reliable and durable equipment

Few industries are as tough on pumps as mining. Challenges are manifold and complex: Aggressive slurries and ever-changing conditions and materials cause mining pumps to wear out quickly. Unexpected outages can halt the entire production process, resulting in incredibly high costs. Therefore, mining applications require extremely reliable, specialised heavy-duty slurry pumps that will reduce downtime, lower the total cost of ownership, and increase efficiency.