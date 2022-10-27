Lumwana transform into world-class copper asset

The transformation of Lumwana from a marginal copper asset into a world-class operation demonstrates the commitment of Barrick Gold Corporation to expanding its copper holdings in Africa and globally, president and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Bristow has revealed.

Bristow told media that since 2019 Lumwana’s fortunes had been turned around completely.

He said the mine has been extended and built into a profitable business, with significant growth opportunities. And a solid year to date performance has kept it on track to achieve its annual production guidance.

Now one of Zambia’s largest copper producers, it employs more than 4,400 people, 99.3 percent of being Zambian nationals. It has an exceptional safety record, with no fatalities since 2016 and a lost time injury frequency rate of less than 1.0 percent over the past 10 years.

“As a lower-grade mine, Lumwana is volume-driven and there is a strong focus on driving down operational costs by achieving efficiencies through scaled operations. This year’s production has already benefited from the improved runtimes provided by a new fleet of trucks and shovels. The planned upgrade of the conveyor system will secure steady ore delivery to the plant, boosting throughput and production next year,” Bristow said.

“Promising drill results at the Lubwe satellite target are increasing our confidence that we will be able to develop a super pit and still keep producing at today’s rates and more. Should the super pit prove viable, it will substantially extend the mine’s life with a two year pre-feasibility study scheduled to commence in 2023. In addition to Lubwe, the assessment of the Kamaranda and Kababisa prospects is ongoing with drill programmes planned for the fourth quarter and potential to add additional satellites. It’s worth noting that the government’s new mineral royalty tax regime, scheduled to come into effect in January next year, will unlock additional free cash flow for Barrick, allowing us to reinvest in Lumwana.”