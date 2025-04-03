Lusaka Gears Up for Pivotal Land-Linked Zambia Conference, President Hichilema to Grace Event

With anticipation mounting, preparations are in full swing for the 4th Land-Linked Zambia Conference, set to transform Lusaka into a nexus of regional trade and infrastructure dialogue. The event, scheduled for April 10-11, 2025, at the Ciêla Resort, has garnered unprecedented interest, drawing delegates from across Africa and beyond.

Under the theme “Embracing SMART Transport Corridors in Africa,” the conference, with Stanbic Bank Zambia as headline sponsor, is poised to host between 600 and 800 delegates. This marks a significant leap from the inaugural event, underscoring Zambia’s growing influence in shaping regional logistics and trade.

Chimwemwe Nyirenda, Managing Director of Africast Zambia, the conference organisers, revealed that 21 countries will be represented, including transport ministers from Zambia, Angola, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. A stellar lineup of participants will include representatives from major ports like Dar es Salaam, Lobito, and Durban, alongside key players from the mining, freight, and finance sectors.

Adding to the event’s significance, President Hakainde Hichilema will grace the conference as a Guest of Honour, a testament to the government’s commitment to fostering regional connectivity. “We have seen steady growth not only in delegate numbers but also in the calibre of participants,” Nyirenda stated, highlighting the conference’s evolution into a crucial intermodal platform.

This year’s conference will shine a spotlight on Zambia’s strategic role in facilitating the movement of critical minerals and enhancing regional trade. The participation of major mining companies from Zambia and the DRC, coupled with logistics giants and financial institutions, underscores the event’s importance.

The conference will also address the burgeoning youth-driven courier and delivery sector, a market projected to double in value by 2032. This focus on emerging trends highlights the conference’s forward-thinking approach.

The program kicks off with a networking golf day and welcome cocktail on April 9, sponsored by Cornelder – Port of Beira. The core conference sessions, exhibitions, and business-to-business meetings will take place on April 10-11. A technical site visit to the Chirundu One-Stop Border Post on April 12 will provide delegates with invaluable insights into customs and regulatory procedures.

“Through six major corridors, Zambia and the DRC are not only shaping how critical minerals are mined but also how they are responsibly transported to international markets,” Nyirenda emphasised, acknowledging the strong support from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

With registration surging by 30% and exhibition space fully booked, Land-Linked Zambia 2025 is set to be a landmark event, solidifying Zambia’s position as a linchpin in Africa’s evolving trade landscape.