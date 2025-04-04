Zambia Increases Copper Exploration to Reach 2031 Goal.

Zambia is taking bold steps to confirm its status as a worldwide copper powerhouse by starting important projects to increase exploration and output. Aiming to produce 3.1 million tons of copper yearly by 2031, the nation is strategically trying to draw investors, simplify licensing, and open up fresh mining possibilities.

Central to these efforts is the Zambia Integrated Mining Information System, which became live in early 2025. This digital platform intends to streamline and simplify the mining license process, hence hastening investment and exploration.

The Zambian government is set on building a more positive climate for copper drilling. Its most audacious action has been a crackdown on dormant mining permits. Authorities confiscated more than 1,000 non-compliant licenses in 2024 alone, redistributing them to fresh investors prepared to employ them. With a 79% rise in mining licenses awarded in 2024 over the prior year, the plan is already producing outcomes.

The nation has also worked with the Geological Survey of Finland to carry out a high-resolution aerial geophysical survey, therefore enabling mapping of the country’s mineral riches and discovery of new exploration areas. The government set up the Zambia Minerals Investment Corporation Limited, a committed entity for joint ventures in exploration, production, and mineral processing, to help more investment drive.

The country is also expanding foreign relations to support its mining industry. The government signed a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia in January 2025 allowing for technology transfer, talent development, and more copper exploration and production investment. Disused mines like Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines are being rejuvenated in the interim, so energizing the sector.

Zambia’s copper boom is not only a government project; private companies are also investing significantly. To assist reach the 2031 goal, Barrick Gold has secured a new exploration license in northern Zambia and is ramping drilling at Lumwana. The UK-based Jubilee Metals Group is expanding drilling at its Roan and Sable Refinery sites, while Handa Resources, a joint venture between Arc Minerals and Anglo American, has begun drilling on three newly permitted sites.

As Zambia intensifies its push for copper expansion, the upcoming African Mining Week in Cape Town (October 1-3, 2025) will serve as a key platform to showcase investment opportunities in the country’s upstream sector. Government officials, investors, and mining professionals will gather at the event for talks, project displays, and networking—thereby highlighting Zambia as a top target for mining investment.

The country is on course to meet its copper production goal for 2031 thanks to a mix of strong government policies, growing private sector participation, and international partnership. By means of its proactive approach, the nation is setting the path for a new age in African mining and confirming its leadership in the global copper market.