Swakop Uranium Explores Uranium Partnership in Zambia

This morning, Swakop Uranium (Pty) Executive President, Mr. Irvine Simataa, along with two officials, paid a courtesy call on Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary, Dr. Hapenga Kabeta.

The discussion centered on a potential partnership to develop high-potential uranium projects in Zambia.

Swakop Uranium, a Namibian mining company specializing in uranium production, is keen to expand its expertise into emerging markets, including Greenfield mining opportunities.

This collaboration could mark a significant step in Zambia’s mining sector, leveraging Swakop Uranium’s experience to unlock new opportunities in uranium development.