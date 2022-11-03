Manganese Mine Opens in Mutipula Chiefdom

President Hakainde Hichilema has officially opened Zambian owned Luongo Musamu Manganese mine in Mutipula Chiefdom of Chipili District in Luapula Province. This is a notable milestone investment in the province and in Zambia.

“Our vision of making our citizens the main beneficiaries of our country’s endowed resources are our responsibility and goal. We congratulate Dr. Sixtus Mulenga, a renowned Zambian Geologist , for spearheading this massive investment which is already employing hundreds of local citizens in this area. We are now looking forward to thousands of jobs in the value chain as the project progresses and expands,” said Hichilema.

This project exemplifies how Zambians can own business ventures in collaboration with others through joint venture partnerships. According to Hichilema, the government is happy with the commitments by the proprietors of this project to ensure that the proceeds benefit the local communities in the area.

The beneficiation and local empowerment message were communicated by the President when he met Chief Mutipula at his palace, where he called on him and the communities to support such investments as they are owned by Zambians.