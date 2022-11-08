Chamber of Mines applaud govt’s revived passion for mining

The mining sector is witnessing revived growth spurring renewed interest from local and international investors and creating new business opportunities for the local economy.

According to industry stalwart Dr. Godwin Beene, who is FQM Government Affairs Specialist, and President of the Zambia Chamber of Mines has attributed the development to the government’s revived efforts to return mining to its pivotal position in the economy by creating an enabling investment environment.

Speaking at the Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference (ZIMEC) in Kitwe recently, Dr. Beene urged investors to take advantage of the resurgence in activity by properly exploring and understanding Zambia’s thriving mining landscape.

“President Hakainde Hichilema has a clear vision of our mining industry, and he is providing leadership to restore mining to its central position as a flywheel of the Zambian economy,” he told delegates.

“The task set out for copper production in Zambia is enormous, and barring detractors of war, economic meltdown and global pandemics, the resolute recovery plan and growth stimulating policies…is a good starting point to restoring international investment confidence that is quite apparent now,” he noted.

For a long time, the Copperbelt has been the hub of mining and mining-related manufacturing activities in the country. However, new opportunities for local and international investment are the Multi-Facility Economic Zones in Lusaka, Copperbelt and soon Kalumbila in North-Western Province.

The industrial areas are designated to serve as centres where different players will be attracted to invest to continue supporting the mining sector in exploration, production and logistics, he added.

Dr. Beene further invited delegates with business interests outside the mining sector to carry on partnering with the industry through the provision of services and technologies that help mines run more efficiently.

“The mining industry is magnetic in the sense that it attracts to itself business opportunities in energy, infrastructure, IT, and skills development,” he said.

The 10th edition of ZIMEC was held under the theme: The synergy between mining and energy: Developing sufficient sustainable energy to satisfy Zambia’s mineral production goals.

Hundreds of delegates and exhibitors attended the industry-leading event to discuss current mining and energy sector developments, innovations and investment opportunities.