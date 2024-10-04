Metso awarded repeat orders for mill lining solutions

Metso has been awarded repeat orders for a mining customer’s sites in Africa for the supply of liners for SAG and ball mills. Metso’s scope of supply includes Metallic Liners for the SAG mills, and Metallic and Megaliner ™ composite linings for the Ball mills.

Additional services are offered including MillMapper™ liner wear monitoring, Metrics digital monitoring, onsite support, and performance guarantees.

By utilizing Metso’s expertise and world-class technology the customer will be able to ramp-up faster to optimal mill speed, enhance grinding efficiency, and reduce pebble production. Additionally, they improve by having quicker and safer liner installations, as well as gain improved performance by implementing wear life simulations.

Megaliner™ offers efficient liner replacement which results in reduced downtime for relining, as well as increased safety during the reline.

The value of the orders amounts to circa EUR 14 million. The first part of the orders was booked in the Minerals segment’s second quarter, and the rest in the third quarter 2024 order received.

“We are delighted with the customers’ trust in our solutions and expertise. Metso’s advanced technologies help our customers improve performance on-site in terms of increased production and enhanced efficiencies.

“This coupled with the improved sustainability aspects of the Metso liners made the value proposition more attractive to the customer. We are committed to executing on our actions and providing increased value to our customers’ operations,” said Sherwin Preamdutt, Director Sales & Service Region Central East Africa.

Metso offers a comprehensive range of mill linings and related services, with materials and designs optimized for each specific application. Visit our website to read more about Megaliner™ and metallic mill lining solutions.