Mantashe to attend major AOW energy event

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe has committed to attend the four-day AOW energy event in Cape Town from 7 – 10 October.

AOW: Investing in African Energy brings together industry leaders to develop policy, share discoveries, secure investment, and shape Africa’s energy future. This year’s event will feature more than 1 600 senior delegates, 80 ministers and officials from 70+ countries and representatives of more than 760 companies.

Announcing Mantashe’s confirmed attendance, Chief Executive Officer of Sankofa Events, Paul Sinclair said that the presence of the host nation’s two most senior energy leaders confirmed that Africa was committed to taking ownership of its own energy destiny.

“We are excited to welcome Mr Mantashe to AOW, where he will share stages and attend sessions with ministers from many other countries, as well as senior players from energy businesses and multilateral forms,” said Sinclair. “We are proud to provide an environment where Africa’s energy leaders can discuss the latest industry trends, and how the continent can help to shape them.”

Mantashe has been a regular keynote speaker at previous AOW events, and the announcement of his attendance comes as lucrative energy opportunities open across the continent – in responsible oil exploration and production, in renewable energy, and in the trade of natural gas as a high-demand future fuel.

Ongoing major oil-and-gas discoveries in the Orange basin, offshore South Africa and Namibia, have highlighted the scale and importance of these opportunities – for African governments, their people, and energy businesses.

“The world’s energy markets are in the midst of a dynamic transition,” said Sinclair. “Navigating that transition requires industry partnerships. Africa is showing that not only does it have massive resources, it also has the networks, the financial innovation and the commitment to develop those resources for Africa’s people, and all stakeholders.”

This year marks 30 years of the industry-leading AOW event. The four-day conference, exhibition and investment forum brings together governments, regulators, global operators, power producers, investors and service providers.

* Owned by Sankofa Events, AOW: Investing in African Energy is Africa’s leading oil, gas & energy event, uniting industry leaders to develop policy, share discoveries, secure investment, and shape Africa’s energy future. The event runs from 7 – 10 October 2024 at the CTICC 2, Cape Town.