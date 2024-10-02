Wärtsilä inks O&M agreement renewal for Ndola power plant

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a renewal of its Operations & Maintenance (O&M) agreement covering the 105 MW power plant owned by Independent Power Producer Ndola Energy Company (NECL).

The previous agreement had been in force since 2013. By ensuring the reliability and availability of the plant, NECL can meet its Power Purchase Agreement obligations with Zambia’s utility, ZESCO. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in the second quarter of 2024.

“We have worked closely with Wärtsilä for a number of years, and we are confident that they will continue to successfully operate and maintain the plant to ensure reliable supply of electricity,” says Dr. Brian Mushimba, Chief Executive Officer at NECL.

The plant operates with six Wärtsilä 32 engines and six Wärtsilä 32 twin turbochargers. Hydropower is the main source of electricity in Zambia. However, the country is facing an electricity shortage due to a devastating drought that has impacted hydropower generation. The NECL plant is, therefore, an important contributor to maintaining a reliable electricity supply.

“We value long-term partnerships and collaboration with our customers. This agreement renewal is a good example of our commitment to support our customers throughout the lifecycle of their installation and ensure continued productivity and profitability of their operations.

“Our long-term presence also allows us to support the local economy and community in countries such as Zambia,” said Marc Thiriet, Energy Business Director, Africa at Wärtsilä Energy.

O&M Agreements are an important element of Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support strategy. They represent a partnership with the customer, with shared power plant performance goals.

An O&M Agreement is an efficient lifecycle solution that covers every aspect of a power plant’s day-to-day operation and all related maintenance for the generating sets and administration tasks. Each agreement aims to maximise the productive lifetime of the installation and deliver a valuable return on investment. The solution is tailored to the customer’s specific needs.