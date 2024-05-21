Mining Indaba 2025 theme released

Organisers of the annual renowned mining jamboree Mining Indaba have announced the theme for next year’s event.

According to the organisers, the Mining Indaba 2025 will be held under the banner: Future-Proofing African Mining, Today!

“Together, let’s mine not only precious resources but also hope, resilience, and a legacy worthy of generations to come.”

Mining Indaba believes that in a world full of constant change: “There exists a universal truth: our shared responsibility to safeguard our planet for generations to come. This common thread binds us all.”

In addition, the organisers also believes that the mining sector is a keystone of progress

“To fulfill this noble mission, we must turn our gaze to the bedrock of progress—the mining industry, upon which every other business is built. From rare minerals to essential metals, it fuels innovation, infrastructure, and economic growth.”

Mining Indaba says future-proofing is not a buzzword the organizers are creating for the industry but a compass for the industry. “By fortifying the mining industry, we fortify our planet.”