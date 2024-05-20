HITEMA® INTERNATIONAL is a specialist manufacturer of sustainable solutions for process cooling and industrial comfort applications.

Established more than 32 years ago, HITEMA® INTERNATIONAL has been standing out in the international HVAC market for its cutting-edge, customized cooling equipment meeting the widest spectrum of customers’ demands and preferences.

7 production plants generating a working floor-space of over 21.000 sqm for production, testing and R&D operations are the backbone for constantly delivering a number of high-quality, 100% made in Italy Chiller Series that never miss the international refrigeration trends and innovation standards.

Indeed, our Chiller portfolio embraces Series equipped with eco-friendly refrigerants – HFO R1234ze or R515B HFC with low GWP – R513A, R32, R454B, R449A, and the natural fluid PROPANE (R290), as well as the recently launched TURBOCOR® Series.

OUR FOCUS ON CUSTOMIZATION

Customization is the core value that guides our attitude towards customers: by offering one-to-one consultations, you will be assisted from A to Z in designing cooling systems from scratch with the possibility to personalize any of their features (mainframe, colour, type of refrigerant, capacity, power supply etc.).

We believe that small but steady progress is key in business. We at Hitema® International perceive continuous improvement as an ongoing effort to enhance our workflows, services and products whilst minimizing waste. We use self-reflection and we learn from feedback to drive the right changes in our processes in order to improve all aspects of our organization and perform more efficiently.

Hitema® International cooling solutions work seamlessly for the most diverse applications within industrial cooling.

Contact our Team and request your offer: info@hitema.it