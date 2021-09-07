Mining Indaba moved to May 2022

The 2022 edition of Investing in African Mining Indaba, originally scheduled for February has been moved to May 2022.

Organisers of the event said the decision was made following extensive consultation with partners, key stakeholders across the mining value chain and government ministers.

“Collectively we decided, due to ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, that a postponement was the most practical solution and provides the highest chance of holding a physical, in-person event in 2022 so the industry can reconnect once again,” said the organisers in a communique.

In addition, the organisers expressed that they are still committed to running the event in South Africa and are grateful for the support of our Advisory Board, partners and key stakeholders.

“The Mining Indaba has been a significant platform in Africa’s mining industry for over 27 years – bringing together unique voices and perspectives.

“We look forward to being back at the Indaba in-person in May 2022, where we will continue to interact and learn from our peers, host governments and investors who are at the heart of Africa’s mining industry,” said Nevashnee Naicker, Head of Corporate Communications, Anglo American.

Meanwhile Roger Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, Minerals Council South Africa said the next gathering promises to be a pivotal event to reset the dialogue around opportunities and challenges in Africa’s mining industry.

“We look forward to welcoming the industry back to Cape Town and driving further growth for our industry,” said Baxter.

The mining jamboree will run under the theme: ‘Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG and Economies.’