Mining Leaders Convene in Accra for WAMPEX and WAMPOC

Accra, Ghana – The 17th edition of the West African Mining and Power Exhibition (WAMPEX) and Conference (WAMPOC) is set to take place from June 5th to 7th at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and Grand Arena. This marquee event has established itself as the premier platform for the region’s mining and power industries, attracting key players and fostering collaboration for nearly two decades.

This year’s WAMPEX boasts over 160 exhibitors from 20 countries, showcasing the latest advancements and solutions across the sectors. The exhibition offers free entry to trade visitors, who can also participate in educational sessions at the on-site Learning Academy and connect with thousands of industry professionals from West Africa.

WAMPOC, held alongside the exhibition, provides a unique forum for attendees to engage in discussions with high-level government officials and stakeholders shaping the future of West African mining and power.

A Gathering of Expertise and Opportunity

The event is honoured to welcome His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of the Asante Kingdom, as the esteemed Special Guest of Honour. Ministers and industry leaders will also be in attendance, offering valuable insights and fostering collaboration. Confirmed attendees include:

Dr Sulemanu Koney, Chief Executive, Ghana Chamber of Mines

Honorable Samuel A. Jinapor (MP), Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Ghana

Representatives from Ministries of Mining, Natural Resources and Energy across the region

Senior Executives from leading mining houses like Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti, and Gold Fields

Learning and Innovation Take Center Stage

WAMPEX will feature a forward-thinking Learning Academy program with key presentations, demonstrations, and product showcases from renowned international suppliers. This ensures attendees gain firsthand experience with the latest advancements and explore solutions to their specific challenges.

“Through collaboration, shared knowledge, and a commitment to regional growth, we can overcome the challenges facing the mining and power sectors,” said Adele Tolken, Event Director at dmg Events, and co-organiser of WAMPEX. “The presence of high-profile leaders presents a tremendous opportunity for positive change and development.”

Driving Growth Through Strategic Dialogue

Dr. Sulemanu Koney, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, emphasized the importance of WAMPOC, stating, “The conference offers an unparalleled platform for industry leaders to discuss and develop strategic initiatives that will propel the mining and power sectors forward. This year’s focus on investment, sustainability, and innovation aligns with our commitment to fostering growth across West Africa and the entire continent.”

WAMPOC 2024 promises in-depth sessions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the mining and power industries. This makes it a must-attend event for anyone invested in the future of West Africa’s economic development.