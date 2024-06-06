Insights into oil additives

By simply including an additive, an inferior base oil cannot be converted into a premium product. It is illogical to use poor-quality oil on a continuing basis, and attempt to overcome its poor lubricating qualities with some special additive. A far better approach is to determine the manufacturer’s recommendation as to the minimum API service rating required (API is a standard of quality grade for engine oil made by the American Petroleum Association), and then regularly use a blended lubricant of a higher-service classification than originally recommended, if an improvement in lubrication is the objective. Visit www.wearcheck.co.za for more condition monitoring information.