Aftermarket oil additives can backfire

Evans Mumba 4 days ago Features, News, Top Stories Comments Off on Aftermarket oil additives can backfire 527 Views

Increasing the percentage of a certain additive may improve one property of an oil, while at the same time degrading another. When the specified concentrations of additives become unbalanced, overall oil quality can be affected. Some additives compete with each other for the same space on a metal surface. For example, if a high concentration of an anti-wear agent is added to the oil, the corrosion inhibitor may become less effective. The result may be an increase in corrosion-related problems. Visit www.wearcheck.co.za for more condition monitoring information.

Loading

Check Also

Mining Leaders Convene in Accra for WAMPEX and WAMPOC

Accra, Ghana – The 17th edition of the West African Mining and Power Exhibition (WAMPEX) …

Website by: NES Africa
© Copyright 2024 | Zambian Mining News | All Rights Reserved