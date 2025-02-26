New integrated mining information system launched

The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development (MMMD) has launched the Zambia Integrated Mining Information System (ZIMIS) Authorities said the groundbreaking system marks a significant step forward in enhancing efficiency, transparency, and governance in the mining sector.

According to MMMD, ZIMIS represents a new era of digital innovation in mining license management, offering stakeholders a seamless and user-friendly platform for all mining-related transactions.

“The system is designed to streamline processes, reduce administrative bottlenecks and ensure greater accountability across the sector.”

The newly developed ZIMIS is now accessible through the Government Service Bus (GSB), replacing Cadastre System, Trimble Landfolio System.

Authorities said only transactions processed through ZIMIS will be considered valid and stakeholders are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new system and take advantage of its enhanced features to support their operations.

“The Ministry invites all industry players, partners and the public to join us in celebrating this milestone as we usher in a new chapter of digital transformation in Zambia’s mining sector,” said Dr. Hapenga Kabeta, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.