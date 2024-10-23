Omnia Strengthens Mining Segment Value Proposition

In a recent announcement, the rebranding of Omnia Holdings’ Protea Mining Chemicals (PMC) under the Mining segment, BME, was shared. This strategic move consolidates the global mining offering under a unified brand, providing a comprehensive range of solutions that span from mining to metal processing.

The rebrand aims to more closely align PMC with BME’s current operations, strengthening Omnia’s ability to provide an expansive value proposition, integrating mine blasting and chemical processing solutions. This transition reflects Omnia’s commitment to a cohesive and integrated approach across its business units, further supporting customers’ needs in sustainability, quality and supply security.

As part of this transformation, Omnia’s mining division will focus on two refreshed client value offerings, BME Blasting Solutions, which provides explosives and initiation systems, and BME Metallurgy, specialising in mining chemicals and metallurgical solutions.

“Omnia is a global company with a unique customer value proposition, backed by best-in-class infrastructure. This rebranding, coupled with our focus on two distinct client value propositions, will enhance our ability to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ needs across the entire mining value chain,” stated Seelan Gobalsamy, Chief Executive Officer of Omnia.

Managing Director of the mining business, Ralf Hennecke, highlighted that the rebranding strengthens BME’s international position by leveraging its technical expertise, production infrastructure and supply chains to expand BME’s offerings across the mining value chain.

“We are continuously enhancing our contribution to various aspects of the mining cycle, not only in breaking rock through advanced blast design but also in improving mineral processing, which boosts performance efficiency for our customers.This presents exciting opportunities for our customers, who will now have enhanced access to a fully integrated value proposition and solution ” explained Hennecke.

BME is also expanding its global footprint beyond its traditional Southern African Development Community (SADC) markets, with significant operations in Australia, Canada, Indonesia, West Africa and growing interests in the US. This global reach, combined with BME’s expertise in blast and chemical engineering, ensures the company continues to deliver value to customers worldwide.