Open data dialogue reach extractive, energy sectors

Over one thousand stakeholders from the extractive and energy sectors, will gather for the 2023 EITI (Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative) Global Conference, this year.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative is a global standard for the good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources. It seeks to address the key governance issues in the extractive sectors.

Slated for Dakar in Senegal on the 13 to14 June, the gathering will be the EITI’s 20th anniversary held under the theme: ‘Transparency in transition’.

The organisers say the conference will take stock of progress in publishing and using open data to inform decision-making and public debate on accountable natural resource management.

“This inclusive forum will celebrate achievements in natural resource transparency and multi-stakeholder dialogue across the EITI’s 57 implementing countries and beyond.

“It will also look to the future to consider how the EITI should adapt to a changing energy landscape and growing demand for an open and accountable resource sector,” said EITI.

Stakeholders from across the globe are invited to join us in forging a collective and inclusive vision for transparency for the next decades.