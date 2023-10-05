Paratus goes live with Starlink

…for industries’ reliable and constant connectivity

Paratus, the telco, data center and network services provider, has signed a reseller agreement with Starlink.

Marius van Vuuren, Country Manager of Paratus Zambia applauded the hard work done by government, regulator, and other authorities, in conjunction with Starlink, in ensuring this leading-edge technology is available to the local market.

“As Paratus, we pride ourselves on being technology and telecommunication leaders; and being directly involved with Starlink aligns to this. We are well prepared to take the Starlink service to our customers, both existing and new, having ready access to the equipment with skilled and trained satellite engineers, along with the required support structures. We firmly believe our value-add is an essential ingredient in making Starlink a huge success in Zambia,” said Van Vuuren.

The Paratus offering has a few significant differentiators that will be particularly appealing to business customers.

Some of the differentiators include efficiency in enterprise orders, multiple payment options and support and installation.

“We have our own stock on-site here in Lusaka and this means we will be able to deliver and provide an installation service and technical support expeditiously. As a business focused service, we are aware that customers probably also have ‘behind the router’ services such as connecting their office LAN, Wireless Access Points, and other similar devices.

Because of our extensive technical experience, we are also able to incorporate these into the Starlink service ensuring a fully functional end to end service. We also offer SD-Wan services in conjunction with our Starlink offering,” said Van Vuuren.

Starlink provides high speed, broadband internet using a simple, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed across locations around the world. Unbounded by local infrastructure and designed to support multiple paths back to the internet, Starlink provides reliable service to ensure businesses can always keep operating.

Paratus will not only provide business customers with both fixed and mobility services with immediate effect but also 24/7 technical support.

Van Vuuren adds: “With our Starlink offering, Paratus will offer industry sectors – such as energy, mining, hospitality, education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and more – the reliable and constant connectivity they need to flourish, no matter how remote they are.”