Pump Packing Proves Its Value in Harsh Mining Conditions

Equipment reliability is essential in mining, where operations face continuous wear and extreme conditions. From gold extraction in Zimbabwe to copper mining in Zambia and diamond operations in Botswana, the challenges remain the same such as abrasive slurries, chemical exposure, fluctuating pressures and remote sites with limited maintenance access. In these harsh environments, pump packing continues to provide a durable and practical sealing solution that balances performance, reliability and sustainability.

Though often viewed as a legacy technology, pump packing, a flexible braided sealing ring compressed into a stuffing box retains its relevance in modern mining operations. According to mission critical solutions provider John Crane, packing remains a valuable option for sealing pumps, valves, compressors and agitators. The company notes that “unlike more complex systems, packing is straightforward to install, relatively low-cost and tolerant of misalignment and vibration, which makes it ideal in high-impact environments where simplicity and durability are essential.”

Pump packing is especially effective in slurry pumps handling abrasive materials, valve stems exposed to corrosive process fluids, and crushers and grinders transporting solid-laden fluids or aggressive chemicals. Crane explained that “mining involves more than just transporting water or slurry, it demands sealing technology capable of withstanding high acidity, coarse solids and fluctuating temperatures. Material innovations have extended packing lifespan and helped reduce unplanned downtime”. The company highlights that today’s packing is manufactured using advanced materials like Kevlar, graphite, carbon and synthetic fibres, selected for their chemical stability, abrasion resistance and temperature endurance.

Configurations vary by application. These include synthetic fibres with or without PTFE for general services, polyamides with PTFE and lubricants for enhanced wear resistance and graphite filaments for high-speed and high-temperature environments due to their strong thermal conductivity. However, Crane stresses that “even a simple technology like packing must be correctly selected, installed and maintained to perform optimally. Choosing the right material for the media handled is critical. Over-tightening can lead to overheating or wear, while under-tightening can cause leakage”. Regular inspection for wear, leakage and proper gland pressure is also advised, along with technician familiarity with packing procedures to maximise uptime.

Across Africa’s mines, pump packing is increasingly valued for its simplicity and cost-effectiveness. In remote locations, it can be serviced on-site using basic tools and provides a practical solution where access to advanced systems is limited. The company adds that “packing also allows operators to control leakage, reducing unnecessary water loss in drought-prone regions and improving environmental performance”.

The shift from natural to synthetic fibres has enhanced packing’s ability to withstand harsh conditions. “Modern braided composites are capable of resisting high-pressure and abrasive environments with fluctuating temperatures, conditions that define today’s mining sector,” said Crane. This has repositioned packing from being a maintenance holdover to a strategic asset that helps extend equipment life, minimise maintenance needs and reduce unscheduled shutdowns.

Sealing technology also plays a role in environmental sustainability. “Packing that minimises leakage prevents groundwater contamination, reduces water and chemical consumption and extends equipment longevity, thereby lowering emissions from frequent part replacement,” the company shares. These benefits align with the broader environmental, social and governance goals of African mining companies, especially in areas like water conservation and safety compliance. Crane concluded that “the adaptability of pump packing, when tailored to the specific process and equipment, makes it a smart choice for mining operations seeking to balance cost, performance and sustainability.”