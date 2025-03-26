Raising Capital at AFSIC: an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the top DFIs and private equity funds

AFSIC – Investing in Africa allows companies raising capital the opportunity to connect with a variety of different investors including the top DFIs and private equity funds. While opportunities to network, pitch and be profiled on site are unmatched, African Investments works alongside AFSIC year-round to provide companies raising capital the support they need to maximise their exposure to the right investors. We interviewed African Investments Principal, Robyn Scott to hear more about what capital raising opportunities look like in 2025.

Feedback from past delegates is that AFSIC is the place to be if you want to speak to the big DFIs, CEOs of companies and all the important investors. What about the event attracts these high calibre individuals?

The feedback received from investors and companies raising capital at AFSIC has been overwhelmingly positive. The key points made include the exceptional quality and variety of the programme, the high engagement of attendees, multiple productive opportunities to develop new partnerships and the excellent breadth of Africa-focused investors including most of the DFI’s from Europe, UK and US. AFSIC is the only conference where the focus is on networking, closing deals and driving investment into Africa – so much more than just a content focused conference.

As African Investments, how do you work with AFSIC – Investing in Africa to drive the Capital raising side of the business?

The digital side of the African Investments business offers fast and extensive access to our global network of investors, but we also recognise the value of face-to-face networking. We work alongside AFSIC – Investing in Africa to ensure that African entities raising capital have comprehensive digital promotion in the lead up to the event plus multiple opportunities to engage directly with relevant investors on site.

What are the various opportunities at the event that companies raising capital have to engage with investors at the event?

The AFSIC – Investing in Africa programme comprises several streams that offer valuable engagement for entities raising capital. Companies or funds raising capital can present to investors in one of Quickfire sessions or 60Second Snapshot sessions. Those raising capital should definitely attend the free-flowing “Meet The Investors” networking sessions which include Meet the DFI’s, Meet the PE Investors and Meet the VC Investors. In addition to general networking in the various country sessions, exhibition spaces and in the lunch areas, the Deal Room offers dedicated space for one-to-one meetings between capital raisers and investors. Each capital raising presented at the event is captured on the African Investments Dashboard and in the digital AFSIC Deal Book, which last year included over $10 billion worth of deals.

What new elements can we expect to see at AFSIC 2025 in the capital raising space?

This year we are excited to introduce the 60Second Snapshot sessions for companies raising capital which will take place in the relevant Meet The Investor room to maximise engagement with investors. Each speaker will have 60 seconds to give a high-impact snapshot of their raising capital in a short rapid-fire-style session.

What additional services do you offer to help companies get their investment opportunities in front of the right investors?

We offer additional services not only at AFSIC, but all year round to help entities maximise their exposure to the right investors. Throughout the year we offer one-to-one emails promoting the capital raising to matched investors across our global network. We can also include a mention of the raising in our monthly newsletter to our broader network of over 25,000 investors and we can promote any relevant announcements or capital raising promotional material on our socials. At AFSIC, in addition to the Quickfire pitching and Deal Book promotion, we can arrange a series of one-to-one meetings with relevant investors and provide a dedicated meeting table. There is also scope for broader onsite promotion through sponsorship packages at AFSIC.

“At AFSIC 2024, I met a range of individuals interested in what we offer, resulting in nine countries inviting us to establish an Education Town for their nation’s youth. I also met individual investors. We are in the process of now preparing for G20 and the connections made at G20 are keen to further align with us and our network of changemakers.”

– Dr Tahirih, Africa College Foundation

“AFSIC – Investing in Africa is always like a great opportunity for networking, putting a name to a face and getting in front of the right investors. Last year my partner and I spent a lot of time speaking with many investors in conference calls but at the AFSIC event we saw the real value of meeting people, having a coffee for an hour, chatting and being able to put a face to a name . The event offers an opportunity to get the attention of the right investors.

At AFSIC, I think what was really interesting is all the different types of investors we were able to meet. Obviously, all the big DFIs are there. IFC is one of our big partners, but there are many others

from many other countries represented at the event such the Nordic countries, the British and French which offered a good opportunity to catch up with them all. In addition, all the big private equity funds of Africa are represented at the event and we were able to discuss the current round, we’ve just closed our Series B, and the structure of future rounds. We were also able to meet with investment bankers we are working with.

The event gave us access to a really wide range of all the potential partners and different firms we could work with and the opportunity to have really strong and engaging discussions.”

– Raphael Dana, Gozem

About AFSIC – Investing in Africa:

AFSIC – Investing in Africa has become perhaps Africa’s most important annual investment event. AFSIC is wholly focused on accelerating Africa’s economic emergence by matching investment opportunities in Africa transforming Africa’s business, trade and investment environment, sustainably growing Africa’s economy and increasing African incomes in all business sectors at a continental scale.

African Investments Limited (www.africaninvestments.ai), operates two multi award-winning digital platforms, the African Investments Dashboard which matches investment opportunities to our global network of institutional investors and the Africa Business Opportunities Dashboard (www.businessopportunities.ai), which matches business, trade and investment opportunities across Africa covering all business products, sectors, countries in Africa and multiple business objectives. The digital platforms won the global 2022 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Financial Services.