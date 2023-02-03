Ramaphosa to attend Mining Indaba 2023

Organisers of Mining Indaba have announced that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed his attendance to the annual mining jamboree.

Slated for Cape Town, South Africa next week, the event is expected to draw high-level participation of government and companies representatives

Accompanied by eight ministers and three deputy ministers, President Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address at the event

Ramaphosa is expected to address mining industry leaders and investors from all over the world, and is expected to put his investment and structural reform agenda forward as key to improving South Africa’s standing as a mining investment destination.

This comes after President Ramaphosa recently unveiled an R1.5 trillion five-year investment plan to bolster the country’s transition to a greener economy.

Analysts believe critical Ramaphosa’s address will be the commitment to finding lasting solutions to the power challenges crippling the South African economy and the move to green energy.

Meanwhile Simon Ford, Portfolio Director for Mining Indaba, praised the high-level participation of government and state officials in the highly anticipated 2023 Mining Indaba, noting that the continent was demonstrating a serious commitment to welcoming investment in mining.

Investing in African Mining Indaba is the largest mining investment event in Africa. With a proven track record of bringing together Ministers, senior Government representatives, Mining Companies, Mid and Junior Miners, Investors, professional services as well as mining equipment and service providers.