Rockefeller Foundation Pledges $10.9 Million to Boost Africa’s Clean Energy Transition

Baku, Azerbaijan – The Rockefeller Foundation announced a significant investment of $10.9 million to accelerate Africa’s clean energy transition during Energy Day at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This investment will be channeled into various initiatives aimed at addressing Africa’s energy challenges and promoting sustainable development. Key areas of focus include:

African Energy Futures Initiative (AEFI): A $2.1 million investment to establish the AEFI, a platform dedicated to African-led energy transition solutions. The initiative will support centers of excellence in energy systems modeling and analysis across the continent.

African School of Regulation (ASR): An additional $3 million to strengthen the ASR, a hub for energy regulation and policy in Africa. The ASR will provide training and capacity building to policymakers and regulators, promoting sustainable and affordable energy access.

Clean Cooking Delivery Unit in Kenya: A $400,000 grant to launch the inaugural Clean Cooking Delivery Unit in Kenya. This initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of clean cooking solutions, reducing reliance on polluting fuels and improving public health.

Off-Grid Solar Integration: A $300,000 investment to support the integration of off-grid solar into national electrification strategies in nearly two dozen African countries. This will help expand access to clean energy in remote and underserved areas.

Zambia's 1,000 Mini-Grid Initiative: A $5 million commitment to support the deployment of over 1,000 mini-grids in rural Zambia. This initiative will provide electricity to millions of people and stimulate economic growth in rural communities.

“Africa’s leadership is crucial in shaping a sustainable energy future,” said William Asiko, Vice President and head of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Africa Regional Office. “We are proud to partner with African leaders to scale innovative solutions that can transform lives and livelihoods.”

The Rockefeller Foundation’s investment aligns with its broader mission to promote sustainable development and address global challenges. By supporting African-led initiatives, the foundation aims to empower communities, reduce poverty, and mitigate climate change.