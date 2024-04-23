Seriously safe boots for the mining industry

With Africa holding 30 percent of the world’s mineral reserves, the industry is poised for further investment as operations scale across the continent, notably in Southern and central Africa.

Bata Industrials South Africa, a South African-based safety shoe manufacturer, believes in the need to begin with the basics of a zero-harm safety culture – by ensuring the correct PPE such as safety boots, are worn by all miners.

“We believe in taking safety seriously, to safeguard the men and women who work in the mining industry. This is why our range of safety boots are crafted with quality and with the latest safety features, but with affordability in mind,” said Derek Yegambaram, Export manager for Bata South Africa, part of the South African regional hub of the international Bata brand. Bata Industrials manufactures safety footwear and gumboots at its production facility in Loskop, southern Drakensberg, in KwaZulu-Natal.

The range of safety boots include the Oceanic range, that consist of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Arctic styles, that have steel toecap, slip resistance, oil resistant, and Bata’s famed Tunnel sole system. The brand is launching their new Helix Ultra range in the local South African market, the Helix Ultra has cutting edge technologies designed specifically for the demanding environments of the construction, mining and trade industries, and features its own Tunnel System® which is an improved concave in the heel to enhance comfort and mitigate the risk of strain-related injuries and fatigue.