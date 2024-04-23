Zambia Flicks the Switch on Power Imports to Keep Copper Crown Shining

Zambia’s economic engine, the mighty copper mining sector, faces a potential power cut. But fear not, a lifeline is on the horizon. To avert an energy deficit that could cripple production, the state-owned electricity utility, Zesco, has announced it’s seeking to import power from neighboring countries.

This move comes as a result of a significant drop in hydropower generation, Zambia’s primary power source. El Nino, the notorious weather phenomenon causing abnormal warming in the Pacific Ocean, has tightened its grip on the region, leading to severe drought. With water levels in dams dropping precariously, Zesco is scrambling for solutions.

“We are staring down a potential power generation deficit of 700 megawatts this year,” a Zesco spokesperson revealed, a figure that could have a devastating impact on the Zambian economy. “Copper is the cornerstone of our nation’s wealth, and we cannot afford for production to falter.”

The import plan prioritizes “strategic allocation,” channeling the imported power to critical sectors like mining, agriculture, and manufacturing. This ensures the continued operation of the economic engines that drive Zambia’s prosperity.

“Our focus is on maintaining stability and growth,” the spokesperson emphasized. “By securing additional power, we can keep the lights on in our mines, factories, and farms.”

While Zesco has not disclosed the exact amount of power it seeks to import, negotiations are already underway with neighboring countries. This regional cooperation is crucial, as Zambia seeks to weather the El Nino storm and prevent an economic blackout.